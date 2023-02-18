StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
