StockNews.com Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $2,542,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 656,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

