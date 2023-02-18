StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

