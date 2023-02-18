StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95.
Ashford Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.