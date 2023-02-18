StockNews.com Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.1 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.