Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $32.03 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00425170 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.88 or 0.28164059 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.