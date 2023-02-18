Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.26-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.975-5.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 3,041,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,029. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,444.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

