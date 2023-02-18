Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $36,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

