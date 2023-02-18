Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

TSE TVE opened at C$4.15 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

