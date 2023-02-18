TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $145.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at TE Connectivity
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Stories
