TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $145.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.