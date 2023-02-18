Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.06

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.81 ($0.23). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 654,791 shares.
Tekcapital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.96. The firm has a market cap of £30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 1.33.
Tekcapital Company Profile
Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.