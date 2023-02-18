Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.06

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.81 ($0.23). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 654,791 shares.

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.96. The firm has a market cap of £30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Articles

