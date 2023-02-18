Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -600.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 23.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDS. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More

