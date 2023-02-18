Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Tellurian Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,567,354 shares of company stock valued at $11,546,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

