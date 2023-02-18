Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $49.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of TS opened at $34.79 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

