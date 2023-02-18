Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

