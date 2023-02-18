Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $36,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 363,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

