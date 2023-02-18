Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.77 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $26.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00004772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,000,886 coins and its circulating supply is 927,588,009 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

