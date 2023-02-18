The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after buying an additional 913,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 880,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

