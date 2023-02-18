The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

