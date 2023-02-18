The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

GRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,308. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

