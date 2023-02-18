The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 593,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 54.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 143,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.