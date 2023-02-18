The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,779 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 836,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 209,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

