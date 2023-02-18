The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

