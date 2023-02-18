The Sandbox Price Tops $0.76 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $220.34 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00422374 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.65 or 0.27978795 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.