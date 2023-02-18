ThetaDrop Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.66 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $52.66 million and approximately $667,996.51 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00423245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.18 or 0.28036485 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

