Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $443.37 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $443.37 million and $66.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,707.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995103 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04191993 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,391,393.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

