TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. TPG’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

TPG opened at $33.73 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 94.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 624,174 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

