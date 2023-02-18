TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
