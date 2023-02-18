Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

