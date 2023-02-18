Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
