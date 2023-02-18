Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

About Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.