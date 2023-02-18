UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 66,800 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco increased its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

