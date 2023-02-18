UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 85,761 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.61.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.