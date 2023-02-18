UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,776 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEAE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,920,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,735,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAE opened at $10.31 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.