UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.52% of CONX worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $174,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in CONX in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

