UBS Oconnor LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 4.68% of DermTech worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

