UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,186 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.60% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,467,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.