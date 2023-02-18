Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $76.21 million and $1.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,606.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00558747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00173270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003417 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25157319 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,178,650.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

