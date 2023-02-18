Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 4,600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($62.15) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05). 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

