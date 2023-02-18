United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

