United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
United Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
United Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
