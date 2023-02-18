Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.58 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,247.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $381,247.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $831,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

See Also

