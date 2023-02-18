Unizen Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $27.10 million and $885,990.34 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

