Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Upstart has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,382.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,593 shares of company stock worth $653,557. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

