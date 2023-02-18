USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

