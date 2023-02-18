USD Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.31 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion and $3.31 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00424017 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.45 or 0.28087632 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,847,060,988 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
