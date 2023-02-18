Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.62% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

