Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYM stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

