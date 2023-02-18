Velas (VLX) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $65.66 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00058366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,956,557 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,956,556 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

