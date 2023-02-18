Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.34 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Velas has a market capitalization of $65.34 million and $1.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00079030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,956,569 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,956,567 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

