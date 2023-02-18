Venus (XVS) One Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $90.03 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00024924 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,663,528 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

