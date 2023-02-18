Verge (XVG) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $968,978.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,759.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00091752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00659946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00550958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00173156 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,114,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.