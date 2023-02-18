Verge (XVG) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.99 million and approximately $968,978.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,759.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404115 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013503 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00091752 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00659946 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00550958 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00173156 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,114,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
